MS seeks parity, but academic achievement gaps grow

Mississippi has an ambitious plan to close academic achievement gaps among student groups by 2025, but last year's results won't help - most gaps grew wider.



Black and Hispanic students fell further behind their white counterparts in proficiency in English language arts and math. Poor students fell further behind those who aren't poor. And students with disabilities fell further behind students without disabilities.



It's the second year the state has produced a report on achievement divides. The effort is part a federal push to make sure high scores among some students don't disguise problems among disadvantaged groups. State Superintendent Carey Wright urges districts to use the data to target areas for improvement.



State testing and performance director Walt Drane says officials aren't sure why the gaps widened.



(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)