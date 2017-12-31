Women in Laurel help the homeless

A group of women in decided to help the homeless community in Laurel.

One of the organizers Teena Keyes says she always wanted to help those less fortunate. “I walked up here one day (Cotton Mill Park) and they were all sitting out here. I just walked up and asked what can I do.”

She called a few close friends for help and within a short amount of time they were able to collect food, clothes and even provide shelter to homeless people in the city of Laurel including Army veteran Harrold Tucker.

Shelby, who is 6 months pregnant, has been living on and off the streets since she was 18 and says she’s thankful for all the help the women have given her.

“It’s just really hard. People just don’t understand,” says Shelby. “They say they can only imagine but until you’ve been in our shoes, you don’t know.”

Many of the homeless say they’ve lived in Jones County their whole life and they’ve never seen anything like it.

“There were a bunch of us staying in tents and the temperatures dropped so low that the snow came through and collapsed our tents,” says one man. “We didn’t have anywhere to go. I’m grateful these people came together to help us.”

Organizers say they work strictly through donations and commit majority of their time to helping those in need.

