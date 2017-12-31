New Year's Eve Trolley Route in Hattiesburg

The Pine Belt is bundled up for New Year’s Day. According to the WDAM First Alert Weather Team, the high temperatures for the day hovered around freezing.More >>
The Pine Belt is bundled up for New Year’s Day. According to the WDAM First Alert Weather Team, the high temperatures for the day hovered around freezing.More >>
At 7:31 p.m. deputies responded to D.L. Jefferson Lane in reference to a man trying to force himself inside a home. The owner of the home, Ella Ellzey, called 911 and told dispatchers that Michael Bloomer, her ex-boyfriend, was trying to kick her door in.More >>
At 7:31 p.m. deputies responded to D.L. Jefferson Lane in reference to a man trying to force himself inside a home. The owner of the home, Ella Ellzey, called 911 and told dispatchers that Michael Bloomer, her ex-boyfriend, was trying to kick her door in.More >>
Many shoppers flocked to Turtle Creek Mall today to pick up on New Year’s Day sales, particularly the 50 percent off sale at one of the chain stores.More >>
Many shoppers flocked to Turtle Creek Mall today to pick up on New Year’s Day sales, particularly the 50 percent off sale at one of the chain stores.More >>
Mississippi has an ambitious plan to close academic achievement gaps among student groups by 2025, but last year's results won't help - most gaps grew wider.More >>
Mississippi has an ambitious plan to close academic achievement gaps among student groups by 2025, but last year's results won't help - most gaps grew wider.More >>
Mississippi lawmakers have a long to-do list in 2018, with the three-month session starting at noon Tuesday.More >>
Mississippi lawmakers have a long to-do list in 2018, with the three-month session starting at noon Tuesday.More >>