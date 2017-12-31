New Year's Eve Trolley Route in Hattiesburg

If you're looking to enjoy great venues and fun events in the city of Hattiesburg for the New Year's all while being safe, then the "Hattiesburg Trolley" may be something to consider.

HHDA has partnered with the Grove Transit to offer this free shuttle serve that provides free local, public transportation every Friday and Saturday night.

Tonight the trolley will begin route at 7 p.m. and end its route at 2 a.m.

The trolley follows a set route between local restaurants and bars between downtown Hattiesburg, Southern Miss campus, and midtown.

This year's trolley stop will include places such as Thirsty Hippo, Patio 44, Brewsky's, T-Bones, and many more.

The Trolley has been operating regularly on Friday and Saturday nights for the past few weeks through a partnership with Grove Trolley & Taxi and the Historic Hattiesburg Downtown Association.

For more information on the Hattiesburg Trolley visit, downtownhattiesburg.com/hattiesburg-trolley/

You can track the trolley in real time at Hattiesburgtrolley.com.