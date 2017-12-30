Winter Weather Home Preparation

With more winter weather rolling in, people across the Pine Belt have started taking the proper steps to protect their homes from freezing temperatures.

Lowes Front End Support Manager Trina Lewis says water pipe insulators have been a hot commodity for shoppers.

“The importance of having your pipes insulated is to keep the pipes from freezing during the cold weather,” says Lewis.

The American Red Cross has a list of recommendations for people wanting to protect their homes:

Drain water from swimming pool and water sprinkler supply lines following manufacturer's or installer's directions. Do not put antifreeze in these lines unless directed. Antifreeze is environmentally harmful, and is dangerous to humans, pets, wildlife, and landscaping.

Remove, drain, and store hoses used outdoors. Close inside valves supplying outdoor hose bibs. Open the outside hose bibs to allow water to drain. Keep the outside valve open so that any water remaining in the pipe can expand without causing the pipe to break.

Add insulation to attics, basements and crawl spaces. Insulation will maintain higher temperatures in these areas.

Check around the home for other areas where water supply lines are located in unheated areas. Look in the garage, and under kitchen and bathroom cabinets. Both hot and cold-water pipes in these areas should be insulated.

Consider installing specific products made to insulate water pipes like a "pipe sleeve" or installing UL-listed "heat tape," "heat cable," or similar materials on exposed water pipes. Newspaper can provide some degree of insulation and protection to exposed pipes – even ¼” of newspaper can provide significant protection in areas that usually do not have frequent or prolonged temperatures below freezing.

Consider relocating exposed pipes to provide increased protection from freezing.

Other tips include keeping garage doors closed, opening kitchen and bathroom cabinets to allow warmer air to circulate and running a little bit of water to help prevent pipes from freezing.

Lewis said other tips to keep your home warm is to make sure your windows and doors are insulated as well either using caulk or insulation strips.

She says if you have plants that you can’t bring inside, you can buy frost protection bags or blankets to cover your plants.

Lewis says if you’re looking to protect your home, then you may want to do so immediately as supplies is limited.

