Frigid temperatures in the Pine Belt

The National Weather Service in Jackson warns of “dangerous cold and wind chills” for much of Mississippi. (Image source: NWS Jackson)

The Pine Belt is bundled up for New Year’s Day. According to the WDAM First Alert Weather Team, the high temperatures for the day hovered around freezing.

8:01AM, 1.1.18, Jackson, MS – It’s currently 17°F w a dew point of 6°F; cold and dry enough for recently boiled water thrown into the air to evaporate into water vapour and immediately condense into a cloud. (If trying this, please be careful.) #mswx #cold @NWSJacksonMS @spann pic.twitter.com/tF67hVLXwP — Severe Weather MS (@SevereWeatherMS) January 1, 2018

The National Weather Service in Jackson continues to warn of “dangerous cold and wind chills” for much of Mississippi. NWS says there is an “elevated” risk of dangerously cold conditions in the Pine Belt through Wednesday morning.

Kicking off the New Year with high temperatures staying close to or well below freezing for the majority of our area. Try to stay warm out there, breezy conditions will make it feel like it's in the mid-teens to single digits. pic.twitter.com/mDB1vIVwuR — NWS Jackson MS (@NWSJacksonMS) January 1, 2018

WDAM First Alert Weather Meteorologist Patrick Bigbie said temperatures Monday evening will cool down into the 20s with lows in the teens.

We can expect more of the same throughout the week. Bigbie said the wind chill could drop temperatures into single digits Tuesday morning, but it should warm up into the mid-30s during the afternoon.

On Wednesday, highs will climb into the lower 40s before another shot of cold arrives by Thursday, dropping our highs back into the 30s and lows in the teens again Friday morning.

A moderation in the cold air will begin as we head into the weekend with highs in the 40s on Friday and Saturday and highs in the 50s by Sunday.

The WDAM First Alert Weather Team will continue to track the winter weather and bring you updates. Be sure to download the WDAM news and weather apps to keep up with the latest forecasts.