FIRST ALERT: Wintry Mix unlikely, low temps heading into the New Year's

With more winter weather rolling in, people across the Pine Belt have started taking the proper steps to protect their homes from freezing temperatures. Lowes Front End Support Manager Trina Lewis says water pipe insulators have been a hot commodity for shoppers. “The importance of having your pipes insulated is to keep the pipes from freezing during the cold weather,” says Lewis. The American Red Cross has a list of recommendations for people wanting to protect their h...More >>
With more winter weather rolling in, people across the Pine Belt have started taking the proper steps to protect their homes from freezing temperatures. Lowes Front End Support Manager Trina Lewis says water pipe insulators have been a hot commodity for shoppers. “The importance of having your pipes insulated is to keep the pipes from freezing during the cold weather,” says Lewis. The American Red Cross has a list of recommendations for people wanting to protect their h...More >>
The start of 2018 is expected to be a cold one for Mississippi.More >>
The start of 2018 is expected to be a cold one for Mississippi.More >>
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of the northern county areas leaving a very low chance of wintry activity here in the Pine Belt.More >>
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of the northern county areas leaving a very low chance of wintry activity here in the Pine Belt.More >>
Western Kentucky University made better than half its shots from the floor Saturday afternoon, putting all five starters in double figures, as the Hilltoppers downed the University of Southern Mississippi 82-66 at E.A, Diddle Arena.More >>
Western Kentucky University made better than half its shots from the floor Saturday afternoon, putting all five starters in double figures, as the Hilltoppers downed the University of Southern Mississippi 82-66 at E.A, Diddle Arena.More >>