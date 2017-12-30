FIRST ALERT: Wintry Mix unlikely, low temps heading into the New - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

FIRST ALERT: Wintry Mix unlikely, low temps heading into the New Year's

By Jayson Burnett, Digital Content Producer
PINE BELT (WDAM)

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of the northern county areas leaving a very low chance of wintry activity here in the Pine Belt. According to the NWS, the advisory is in effect until 3 p.m. Sunday.

WDAM's Meteorologists Patrick Bigbie says New Year's Eve Day looks cold with light rain with highs in the lower 40s. Weather models show the rain moving out before the cold air arrives so a Wintry Mix is unlikely for the Pine Belt, however, areas north of Jackson could see some light icing.

The WDAM First Alert Weather Team will continue to track the winter weather and bring you updates. Be sure to download the WDAM news and weather apps to keep up with the latest forecasts.

