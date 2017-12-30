FIRST ALERT: Wintry Mix unlikely, low temps heading into the New Year's

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of the northern county areas leaving a very low chance of wintry activity here in the Pine Belt. According to the NWS, the advisory is in effect until 3 p.m. Sunday.

Winter Weather Advisory for our Northern most counties until 3pm Sunday. This is for the threat of Light Freezing Rain which could cause some VERY LIGHT ICING. Ice Accumulations are expected to be under 0.1 inches. #mswx pic.twitter.com/e8h0Xndhxv — Patrick Bigbie WDAM (@PatrickWDAM) December 30, 2017

WDAM's Meteorologists Patrick Bigbie says New Year's Eve Day looks cold with light rain with highs in the lower 40s. Weather models show the rain moving out before the cold air arrives so a Wintry Mix is unlikely for the Pine Belt, however, areas north of Jackson could see some light icing.

With wintery weather expected early tomorrow morning and through New Years Eve day, make sure to monitor your road conditions. pic.twitter.com/wRl9NGbc6V — NWS Jackson MS (@NWSJacksonMS) December 30, 2017

