Mississippi art, Georgian silver and Da Vinci inventions to be on exhibit at LRMA in 2018

The Lauren Rogers Museum of Art will focus on Georgian silver, Mississippi artists and the inventions of Da Vinci in a busy 2018.

An exhibit celebrating Mississippi's bicentennial just opened last week.

It features 80 paintings, photographs and other works from Magnolia State artists and will run through April 19.

The museum will celebrate its 95th birthday in May with an exhibit of Georgian silver from the 18th century and the year will close out with a large exhibit of life-size models made from the drawings of artist and inventor Leonardo Da Vinci.

"Our hope is to continue to get people to come in the door," said George Bassi, musuem director. "One of our hallmarks is that we have free admission and we hope that it will entice people that maybe have not been here in a while and maybe never been here to keep coming back and that's our main goal for 2018, by offering such a variety."

The museum opened on May 1, 1923.

