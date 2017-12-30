Mississippi art, Georgian silver and Da Vinci inventions to be o - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Mississippi art, Georgian silver and Da Vinci inventions to be on exhibit at LRMA in 2018

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
Connect
Graphic from Lauren Rogers Museum of Art Graphic from Lauren Rogers Museum of Art
LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

The Lauren Rogers Museum of Art will focus on Georgian silver, Mississippi artists and the inventions of Da Vinci in a busy 2018.     

An exhibit celebrating Mississippi's bicentennial just opened last week. 

It features 80 paintings, photographs and other works from Magnolia State artists and will run through April 19. 

The museum will celebrate its 95th birthday in May with an exhibit of Georgian silver from the 18th century and the year will close out with a large exhibit of life-size models made from the drawings of artist and inventor Leonardo Da Vinci. 

"Our hope is to continue to get people to come in the door," said George Bassi, musuem director. "One of our hallmarks is that we have free admission and we hope that it will entice people that maybe have not been here in a while and maybe never been here to keep coming back and that's our main goal for 2018, by offering such a variety."

The museum opened on May 1, 1923.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Winter Weather Home Preparation

    Winter Weather Home Preparation

    Saturday, December 30 2017 11:01 PM EST2017-12-31 04:01:39 GMT
    source: wdamsource: wdam

    With more winter weather rolling in, people across the Pine Belt have started taking the proper steps to protect their homes from freezing temperatures. Lowes Front End Support Manager Trina Lewis says water pipe insulators have been a hot commodity for shoppers. “The importance of having your pipes insulated is to keep the pipes from freezing during the cold weather,” says Lewis. The American Red Cross has a list of recommendations for people wanting to protect their h...

    More >>

    With more winter weather rolling in, people across the Pine Belt have started taking the proper steps to protect their homes from freezing temperatures. Lowes Front End Support Manager Trina Lewis says water pipe insulators have been a hot commodity for shoppers. “The importance of having your pipes insulated is to keep the pipes from freezing during the cold weather,” says Lewis. The American Red Cross has a list of recommendations for people wanting to protect their h...

    More >>

  • Arctic blast taking aim at Mississippi

    Arctic blast taking aim at Mississippi

    Saturday, December 30 2017 10:56 PM EST2017-12-31 03:56:54 GMT
    The WDAM First Alert Weather Team will continue to track this cold air mass as it gets closer to Mississippi and when it arrives. (Image source: WDAM)The WDAM First Alert Weather Team will continue to track this cold air mass as it gets closer to Mississippi and when it arrives. (Image source: WDAM)

    The start of 2018 is expected to be a cold one for Mississippi.

    More >>

    The start of 2018 is expected to be a cold one for Mississippi.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Wintry Mix unlikely, low temps heading into the New Year's

    FIRST ALERT: Wintry Mix unlikely, low temps heading into the New Year's

    Saturday, December 30 2017 8:38 PM EST2017-12-31 01:38:17 GMT

    A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of the northern county areas leaving a very low chance of wintry activity here in the Pine Belt. 

    More >>

    A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of the northern county areas leaving a very low chance of wintry activity here in the Pine Belt. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly