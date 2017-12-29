Wayne County authorities investigating Beat Four shooting

Wayne County authorities are investigating a shooting that occured in the Beat Four area Friday morning.

According to Sheriff Jody Ashley, a man was shot once at a residence and is in good condition at a Hattiesburg hospital.

Ashley says the shooting was the result of a domestic situation.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will continue to bring you updates to the story as we get them.

If you have any information about the shooting, please contact the Wayne County Sheriff's Department at (601)-735-3801.

