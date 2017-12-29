Firefighters battle house fire in Jones County

A Jones County home was damaged by fire Friday morning.

The flames broke out at the home on located at #7 J.P. Geddie Road in the Johnson Community. Fire units responded to the fire at 12:48 p.m.

Emergency responders were able to contain the damage to the living room and kitchen areas with smoke damage reported in other areas of the home.

No injuries were reported reported at the scene.

The residents were not at home at the time of the fire, but arrived while firefighters were still battling the blaze.

Jones County Fire Coordinator Dan McKenna is urging residents to be very careful with heating devices during the upcoming period of dangerous cold predicted for Sunday and throughout the week.

"Please be sure and check smoke detectors to ensure they work as well as making sure space heaters are plugged directly into an electrical wall outlet, and not into an extension cord or power strip," McKenna said.