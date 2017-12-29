Lack of quorum prevents vote to rehire Waynesboro employees

Mayor Richard Johnson and the five aldermen were supposed to meet for a special meeting Friday at 4 p.m. to rehire the employees who were hired before Johnson was elected. (Photo source: WDAM)

About 60 employees with the City of Waynesboro will be unemployed after midnight Friday. That’s after a lack of quorum by the board of aldermen prevented a vote to rehire the employees.

Mayor Richard Johnson and the five aldermen were supposed to meet for a special meeting Friday at 4 p.m. to rehire the employees who worked for the city in Johnson's first term. But, only two aldermen showed up.

The positions in question are called “holdover employees” who have to be rehired within the first 180 days of a new administration. The deadline for their rehiring was Friday.

The employees who will be let go include 16 police officers and the entire fire department.

Johnson said the city does have contingency plans in place for the police, fire, and public works departments. He said the city will pull in resources from surrounding counties and municipalities until a rehiring agreement can be made.

The next opportunity to rehire these employees will be at the board’s meeting next Tuesday, Jan. 2.

At a December 5 meeting, Johnson vetoed a vote by the board to rehire the employees in bulk. Johnson argued the employees should be rehired on an individual basis.

