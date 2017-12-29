Hattiesburg mayor names choice for interim fire chief

The Mississippi State Bulldogs defeated the Louisville Cardinals 31-27 in the 2017 TaxSlayer Bowl.More >>
The Mississippi State Bulldogs defeated the Louisville Cardinals 31-27 in the 2017 TaxSlayer Bowl.More >>
About 60 employees with the City of Waynesboro will be unemployed after midnight Friday. That’s after a lack of quorum by the board of aldermen prevented a vote to rehire the employees.More >>
About 60 employees with the City of Waynesboro will be unemployed after midnight Friday. That’s after a lack of quorum by the board of aldermen prevented a vote to rehire the employees.More >>
If you’re thinking about heading out to bring in 2018, then you may want to take a little extra precaution when hitting the highways.More >>
If you’re thinking about heading out to bring in 2018, then you may want to take a little extra precaution when hitting the highways.More >>
Wayne County authorities are investigating a shooting in the Beat Four area Friday morning.More >>
Wayne County authorities are investigating a shooting in the Beat Four area Friday morning.More >>