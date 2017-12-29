Wayne County officials still searching for man who allegedly abandoned son in woods

There's new information about the ongoing search for a man in Wayne County wanted for allegedly abandoning his five-year-old son in the woods overnight.

Authorities have released three photos of a pickup truck they say is related to the case.

The photos are of a GMC Sierra allegedly belonging to county resident Jerry Brewer.

The truck has Wayne County license plate WZ1-543.

Brewer is believed to be helping Richard Dearman, 32, hide from authorities.

Dearman faces child endangerment charges after leaving his son in a wooded area by himself back in October.

The child was not seriously hurt.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Department said Brewer is also wanted on felony burglary charges.

