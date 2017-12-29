Emergency managers making plans for tumbling temperatures

In Forrest County, a shelter will open Sunday at 5 p.m. to people who need a warm place to stay. (Photo source: WDAM)

County emergency management agencies across the Pine Belt are keeping an eye on the acrtic air mass that’s expected to bring frigid temperatures to the area in the coming days.

At the top of the priority list are people who may have trouble keeping warm.

In Forrest County, a shelter will open Sunday at 5 p.m. to people who need a warm place to stay. No pets will be allowed in the shelter. That shelter is located at 946 Sullivan Dr. in Hattiesburg.

In Jones County, the Salvation Army shelter on 13th Ave. in Laurel will be open daily from 5 p.m. to 6 a.m.

If the temperature dips below freezing during the day, the Salvation Army will open its warming station, where it will offer snacks and hot drinks to those in need. No pets are allowed in the shelter or warming station.

No shelters are planned to open at this time in Jasper, Clarke, or Wayne counties, but emergency officials there tell us they will be monitoring the weather conditions and will take action if needed.

