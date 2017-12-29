Laurel School District has a new superintendent

The Laurel School District Board of Trustees has chosen Dr. Toy Watts to serve as the district’s next superintendent. Watts was introduced during Friday morning’s board meeting.

“I am so excited to be a part of the Laurel family,” Watts said. “I am looking forward to working with the community and my district team to push the Laurel School District to new levels of achievement.”

Trustees reviewed 22 applications and interviewed 10 finalists publicly before choosing Watts.

“What this individual can bring to the table will be beneficial to the administration, and more importantly to the children of the Laurel School District,” said Board of Trustees President Miranda Beard. “We extend a warm heartfelt welcome to Dr. Watts as she becomes a part of the Laurel Tornado family. The board looks forward to strategically working with Dr. Watts to take the Laurel School District to the next level of success in academics, arts and athletics.”

According to the school district, Watts has 20 years of experience in education, and has worked in several school districts on the Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. Watts was most recently the assistant superintendent for the Moss Point School District. She had been in that role since 2015.

Watts earned her bachelor of arts in elementary education from Dillard University in 1996, a master of education in school counseling from the University of Southern Mississippi in 2001, a specialist in education in educational administration from USM in 2008, and a doctor of philosophy in education administration from USM in 2012.

Watts will begin working for the Laurel School District on Jan. 1 with a yearly salary of $135,000.

