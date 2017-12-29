Forecast: Very cold weather to arrive on New Year's Eve

Good Friday morning Pine Belt!

After a cold start expect a sunny and cool day with highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Partly cloudy and cold tonight with lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Saturday looks partly cloudy and still cool with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

Things go down hill rapidly on New Year's Eve as an Arctic cold front blasts through the area with rain and rapidly falling temperatures. Highs on Sunday will be around 40 and likely continuing to fall.

As we start the new year on Monday mostly skies return along with bitter cold. Highs will be in the mid 30s and lows around 20.

Another blast of cold air arrives around Thursday with highs in the 30s and lows around 20 but there is a reasonable chance we may have to lower the lows to the teens!

Stay tuned!

