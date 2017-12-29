Forecast: Very cold weather to arrive on New Year's Eve

Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to Highway 16 in Farmhaven Friday morning after a Mini Cooper and an 18-wheeler were involved in a wreck. The EOC says the driver of the car is just 13-years old and has been airlifted to UMMC in critical conditionMore >>
The Laurel School District Board of Trustees has chosen Dr. Toy Watts to serve as the district’s next superintendent. Watts was introduced during Friday morning’s board meeting.More >>
When a load of gifts were stolen from underneath a family's tree on Christmas Eve, four Moss Point police officers took matters into their own hands.More >>
The Hattiesburg City Council held a special meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday. (Photo source: WDAM)More >>
The financial holiday hangover is here. We looked at how you can get yourself out of that debt you may have accrued this holiday season and ways to plan for the future.More >>
