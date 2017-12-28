USM football wraps up 2017 season at 8-5

USM fell to FSU 42-13 in the Independence Bowl on Wednesday. (Photo source: WDAM)

Southern Miss opened the Independence Bowl with a touchdown drive in its first possession. However, Florida State scored 33 unanswered points en route to a 42-13 win.

It marked an end for the 23 seniors who exited the playing field for the final time in their Southern Miss uniforms. It's a senior class that has seen the program go from 3-9 in 2014 to three straight bowl appearances.

After finishing 7-6 a season ago, the Golden Eagles wrapped up 2017 at 8-5. An eight-win season for the 22nd time in school history marks progress in the eyes of head coach Jay Hopson.

Hopson's 15 wins through his first two seasons ties Curley Hallman for the most by a Southern Miss head coach over that span.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.