Arctic blast taking aim at Mississippi

The start of 2018 is expected to be a cold one for Mississippi. According to the National Weather service in Jackson, the Pine Belt has an “elevated” chance of experiencing “dangerous cold” on New Year’s Eve and into next week.

Cold air may present some challenges for those planning outdoor celebrations for the New Year! pic.twitter.com/j0dFna1Bru — NWS Jackson MS (@NWSJacksonMS) December 28, 2017

WDAM First Alert Weather Meteorologist Patrick Bigbie said the highs on New Year’s Day will only be in the mid-30s, the lows will be in the 20s, and wind chills could drop the temperatures into the teens.

From there, it’s only expected to get colder. Bigbie said even colder air will arrive Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, dropping the lows into the teens with wind chills pushing temperatures into single digits.

We're going to begin 2018 VERY COLD!! Highs on New Year's Day will only be in the mid 30s with lows around 20! Wind Chills will be in the 10s!!



Then a COLDER ARCTIC BLAST arrives Wed Night & Thursday! Lows will be in the upper 10s with Wind Chills in the single digits!!! pic.twitter.com/1xtiEqKgT5 — Patrick Bigbie WDAM (@PatrickWDAM) December 28, 2017

Bigbie said NWS is already considering wind chill advisories for the area sometime next week.

With that in mind, it’s important to prepare yourself and remember the four Ps: pipes, pets, plants, and people.

Pipes: Cover or insulate exposed pipes and faucets or allow them to drip. Run pool pumps.

Pets / Livestock: Bring outdoor pets inside, and shelter livestock. Or provide heat, extra food, and water.

Plants: Bring in or cover cold-sensitive plants.

People: Check on the elderly, children, or anyone who’s outside.

Here are some more preparation tips from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency: www.msema.org/be-prepared/winter-weather.

The WDAM First Alert Weather Team will continue to track this cold air mass as it gets closer to Mississippi and when it arrives.

