More than 360 homes under boil water notice in Laurel

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

A boil water advisory is in effect for more than 360 households in Laurel.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, the areas affected include:

  • 59 residences on Indian Springs Rd.                                                      
  • 12 residences on Fant Dr.
  • 7 residences on Hurst Dr.                                                                     
  • 15 residences on Sheppard Dr.
  • 19 residences on Loverýs Lane                                                             
  • 6 residences on Baker Dr.
  • 5 residences on Best Dr.                                                                      
  • 37 residences on Palmer Rd.
  • 10 residences on Burnt Bridge Rd. South of Pruett Rd.                          
  • 12 residences on William Pruitt Rd.
  • 6 residences on Sanderson Rd.                                                            
  • 7 residences on Bimaka Dr.
  • 2 residences on Management Rd.                                                          
  • 5 residences on Business Dr.
  • 11 residences on Scoggins Rd.                                                              
  • 5 residences on Carney Dr.
  • 1 residence on Fastener Dr.                                                                   
  • 2 residences on Service Dr.
  • 14 residences on Pendorff Rd.   
  • 130 residences on Ellisville Blvd, from Warehouse Dr. To Management Dr.

MSDH said Wayne Farms, Sanderson Farms, and Howard Industries are not included in the boil water advisory.

Here is a health department checklist you should follow if you are under a boil water advisory:

DO NOT

  • Do not drink tap water while the water system is under a boil water advisory.
  • Do not drink from water fountains in parks, public or private buildings that receive water from the affected system.
  • Do not use ice unless it has been made with boiled water. Freezing will not necessarily kill harmful bacteria.
  • Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks.

DO

  • Wash your dishes in boiled water, or use paper plates for the next few days.
  • Wash your fruits and vegetables with boiled or bottled water since they may have been exposed to affected water from grocery store sprayers.
  • Wash your hands and bathe as usual. Bathing is safe as long as no water is swallowed.
  • Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water.
  • Cook with tap water if the food will be boiled for at least one minute.

