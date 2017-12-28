More than 360 homes under boil water notice in Laurel

A boil water advisory is in effect for more than 360 households in Laurel.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, the areas affected include:

59 residences on Indian Springs Rd.

12 residences on Fant Dr.

7 residences on Hurst Dr.

15 residences on Sheppard Dr.

19 residences on Loverýs Lane

6 residences on Baker Dr.

5 residences on Best Dr.

37 residences on Palmer Rd.

10 residences on Burnt Bridge Rd. South of Pruett Rd.

12 residences on William Pruitt Rd.

6 residences on Sanderson Rd.

7 residences on Bimaka Dr.

2 residences on Management Rd.

5 residences on Business Dr.

11 residences on Scoggins Rd.

5 residences on Carney Dr.

1 residence on Fastener Dr.

2 residences on Service Dr.

14 residences on Pendorff Rd.

130 residences on Ellisville Blvd, from Warehouse Dr. To Management Dr.

MSDH said Wayne Farms, Sanderson Farms, and Howard Industries are not included in the boil water advisory.

Here is a health department checklist you should follow if you are under a boil water advisory:

DO NOT

Do not drink tap water while the water system is under a boil water advisory.

Do not drink from water fountains in parks, public or private buildings that receive water from the affected system.

Do not use ice unless it has been made with boiled water. Freezing will not necessarily kill harmful bacteria.

Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks.

DO

Wash your dishes in boiled water, or use paper plates for the next few days.

Wash your fruits and vegetables with boiled or bottled water since they may have been exposed to affected water from grocery store sprayers.

Wash your hands and bathe as usual. Bathing is safe as long as no water is swallowed.

Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water.

Cook with tap water if the food will be boiled for at least one minute.

