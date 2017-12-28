Sign-ups increase for new Hattiesburg recycling program

Since October, 92 residents have signed up for the recycling program. (Photo source: WDAM)

After an internal investigation into the Hub City’s recycling program and adjustments in the department, the program is back on track, and the number of people signing up is growing.

“In October, we unveiled our new brand for recycling that’s a new standard for Hattiesburg,” said Mayor Toby Barker. “We also made it easier for folks to sign up and made some internal changes to make sure that when you put your recycling out, that you can have confidence that it’s going to the right place.”

The internal investigation stemmed from recyclable materials that were disposed of instead of recycled properly.

Since then, trackers have been installed on vehicles. Also, two trucks have been designated for recycling. Truck #20071 is the primary truck, and Truck #19948 is designated as the second conditional truck to be used to collect recyclables located in alleyways and some avenues of Ward 3 on Wednesdays and Ward 4 on Thursdays. The larger side loader truck, #20071, is unable to navigate those areas and is not able to collect the recyclables.

“We have challenges, and our department has (challenges). It’s best if you can take those, work at it, and make opportunities, and that’s what we have with our recycling program,” said Barker. “Hattiesburg is a forward-thinking community. We believe in sustainability. We believe in leaving something better than you found it, including the earth.”

Since October, 92 residents have signed up for the recycling program.

“The citizens have responded. In October, we had 43 sign-ups. In November, we had 26 sign-ups. We set a goal of 25 per month. For December, we’re about two short right now,” said Barker.

The program costs $3 a month, and that extra gets added on to your water bill, according to Barker.

“We would encourage all of our listeners and viewers to think about starting a new year off right and sign up for recycling,” said Barker.

If you are interested in the recycling program, you can sign up at www.hattiesburgms.com/recycle/.

What can be recycled?

Aluminum Cans

Cardboard boxes

Magazines

Newspapers

Paper bags

Paper towel rolls

Unwanted mail

Plastic laundry detergent bottles

Plastic milk and juice jugs

Plastic mouthwash bottles

Plastic beverage bottles and caps

Plastic shampoo bottles

What cannot be recycled?

Glass (of any kind)

Motor oil

Tires

Food or liquid

Plastic bags

Clothing or linens

Big items like wood, plastic, furniture or metal

What is the recycling pick-up schedule?

Ward 1 – Monday

Ward 2 – Tuesday

Ward 3 – Wednesday

Ward 4 – Thursday

Ward 5 – Friday

