Hattiesburg's next Parks and Recreation Director named

Ronnie Perkins is the new Parks and Recreation Director for the City of Hattiesburg. Mayor Toby Barker nominated Perkins for the job Thursday, and the city council confirmed the nomination later that evening.

Perkins will fill the vacancy left by Clemon Terrell, who passed away on Nov. 30.

“Ronnie is passionate about his community, and his leadership ability and management experience make him a great fit to lead the Parks and Recreation Department,” said Barker. “Dr. Clemon Terrell built a solid foundation for operations and growth during his tenure as director, and I look forward to continued growth in programs and offerings under the leadership of Ronnie Perkins.”

Perkins is a native of the Palmer's Crossing community. He is a graduate of Alcorn State University and Forrest County Agricultural High School, where he currently serves a vice president of the school board.

“Ronnie Perkins knows how to lead. He has been in the private sector for over a decade as the shipping and receiving supervisor at Resinall," said Barker.

“I believe making Hattiesburg a better place comes with a robust parks and recreation system,” said Perkins. “Our city’s parks and recreation programming saw great growth under the late Dr. Terrell’s leadership, and I look forward to continuing that trajectory.”

