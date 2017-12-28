Forecast: More Cold Air On The Way!

Low temperatures here in the Pine Belt; Source: WDAM First Alert Weather

Good morning everyone!

Expect a cloudy and raw day in the Pine Belt with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Partly cloudy and colder tonight with lows ranging from the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Sunshine is expected to return on Friday and for some of Saturday with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

New Year's Eve Day looks cold with light rain with highs in the lower 40s. As we get into the late night time period if there is any moisture left we could briefly see a wintry mix but not much is expected at this time.

As we get into New Year's Day and beyond things get very cold and possibly quite interesting.

Highs on New Year's Day will be in the 30s and lows in the lower 20s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be cold with highs around 40 and lows in the lower 20s and possibly even the teens.

One of our reliable weather models brings a system through early next week while the cold air is in place and if there is enough moisture to work with we may be looking at snow!

Don't bring out the shovels just yet but it is something that we will be watching closely!

Stay tuned!!!!!

