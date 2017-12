No injuries have been reported at this time. (Photo source: Ken Keyes)

The Laurel Fire Department responded to a Wednesday evening house fire.

The fire started at 336 North 14th Avenue in Laurel, and firefighters remain active at the scene. According to emergency management officials, no injuries have been reported.

WDAM received video of the blaze from a viewer on Facebook.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.