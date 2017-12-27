4 people escape Laurel house fire

No injuries have been reported at this time. (Photo source: Ken Keyes)

Four people escaped an overnight house fire Wednesday that badly damaged their home in Laurel.

The Laurel Fire Department responded to the blaze on 14th Ave. on Wednesday night. A WDAM viewer sent us video showing firefighters battling the blaze.

We’re told a woman, her daughter, and two grandchildren were able to get out of the house unharmed.

There’s still no word on what might have sparked the blaze.

