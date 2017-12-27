Four people escape Hattiesburg house fire - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Four people escape Hattiesburg house fire

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
Connect
Four people were living in the home. (Photo source: WDAM) Four people were living in the home. (Photo source: WDAM)
No injuries were reported in the Hattiesburg fire. (Photo source: WDAM) No injuries were reported in the Hattiesburg fire. (Photo source: WDAM)
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Four people escaped a Hattiesburg house fire Wednesday evening. 

Officials from the Hattiesburg Fire Department said four people were living in the home at 213 West 7th Street in Hattiesburg when the fire started. No Injuries have been reported at this time. 

The home had no power at the time of the fire, and the cause of the fire is being investigated. According to HFD, a person in the home tried to extinguish the fire before calling the fire department. 

Fourteen personnel responded to the scene.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • FSU grinds down USM in Independence Bowl

    FSU grinds down USM in Independence Bowl

  • Firefighters battle Laurel house fire

    Firefighters battle Laurel house fire

  • Firefighters battle Laurel house fire

    Firefighters battle Laurel house fire

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 10:51 PM EST2017-12-28 03:51:52 GMT
    No injuries have been reported at this time. (Photo source: Ken Keyes)No injuries have been reported at this time. (Photo source: Ken Keyes)
    The Laurel Fire Department responded to a Wednesday evening house fire.  The fire started at 336 North 14th Avenue in Laurel, and firefighters remain active at the scene. According to emergency management officials, no injuries have been reported. WDAM received video of the blaze from a viewer on Facebook. This is a developing story and will be updated. Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. More >>
    The Laurel Fire Department responded to a Wednesday evening house fire.  The fire started at 336 North 14th Avenue in Laurel, and firefighters remain active at the scene. According to emergency management officials, no injuries have been reported. WDAM received video of the blaze from a viewer on Facebook. This is a developing story and will be updated. Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly