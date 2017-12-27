Four people escape Hattiesburg house fire

Four people escaped a Hattiesburg house fire Wednesday evening.

Officials from the Hattiesburg Fire Department said four people were living in the home at 213 West 7th Street in Hattiesburg when the fire started. No Injuries have been reported at this time.

The home had no power at the time of the fire, and the cause of the fire is being investigated. According to HFD, a person in the home tried to extinguish the fire before calling the fire department.

Fourteen personnel responded to the scene.

