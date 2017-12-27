Jones County gets new county judge, attorney - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Jones County gets new county judge, attorney

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
Connect
M. Wayne Thompson is sworn in as County and Youth Court judge Wednesday. Photo credit WDAM. M. Wayne Thompson is sworn in as County and Youth Court judge Wednesday. Photo credit WDAM.
Brad R. Thompson is sworn in as county prosecuting attorney Wednesday. Photo credit WDAM. Brad R. Thompson is sworn in as county prosecuting attorney Wednesday. Photo credit WDAM.
LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

Jones County swore in a new county judge Wednesday.

Former county prosecutor Wayne Thompson replaces the retiring Judge Gaylon Harper.

Thompson was appointed by Governor Phil Bryant.

Sworn in as the new county attorney was Brad Thompson.

He was appointed by the Board of Supervisors. 

"The changing roles in the courtroom from that of prosecutor to sitting as the judge I'm excited about it, and thanks for the encouragement that the people have shown me here today," said judge Wayne Thompson after he took his oath in a ceremony at the Jones County Courthouse in Laurel. 

"I'm excited to start this endeavor as a prosecutor," said Brad Thompson, who took his oath at the same ceremony. "I think the folks that know me here know that my heart lies with the law enforcement community, I was a state trooper before I went back to law school."     

Elections will be held next November.     

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.  

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • FSU grinds down USM in Independence Bowl

    FSU grinds down USM in Independence Bowl

  • Firefighters battle Laurel house fire

    Firefighters battle Laurel house fire

  • Firefighters battle Laurel house fire

    Firefighters battle Laurel house fire

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 10:51 PM EST2017-12-28 03:51:52 GMT
    No injuries have been reported at this time. (Photo source: Ken Keyes)No injuries have been reported at this time. (Photo source: Ken Keyes)
    The Laurel Fire Department responded to a Wednesday evening house fire.  The fire started at 336 North 14th Avenue in Laurel, and firefighters remain active at the scene. According to emergency management officials, no injuries have been reported. WDAM received video of the blaze from a viewer on Facebook. This is a developing story and will be updated. Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. More >>
    The Laurel Fire Department responded to a Wednesday evening house fire.  The fire started at 336 North 14th Avenue in Laurel, and firefighters remain active at the scene. According to emergency management officials, no injuries have been reported. WDAM received video of the blaze from a viewer on Facebook. This is a developing story and will be updated. Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly