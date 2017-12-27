Jones County gets new county judge, attorney

Jones County swore in a new county judge Wednesday.

Former county prosecutor Wayne Thompson replaces the retiring Judge Gaylon Harper.

Thompson was appointed by Governor Phil Bryant.

Sworn in as the new county attorney was Brad Thompson.

He was appointed by the Board of Supervisors.

"The changing roles in the courtroom from that of prosecutor to sitting as the judge I'm excited about it, and thanks for the encouragement that the people have shown me here today," said judge Wayne Thompson after he took his oath in a ceremony at the Jones County Courthouse in Laurel.

"I'm excited to start this endeavor as a prosecutor," said Brad Thompson, who took his oath at the same ceremony. "I think the folks that know me here know that my heart lies with the law enforcement community, I was a state trooper before I went back to law school."

Elections will be held next November.

