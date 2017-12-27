Waynesboro mayor, aldermen to decide Friday how to rehire city w - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Waynesboro mayor, aldermen to decide Friday how to rehire city workers

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
Connect
The mayor and Board of Aldermen are scheduled to meet Friday at 4 p.m. at City Hall.
WAYNESBORO, MS (WDAM) -

Dozens of Waynesboro city employees could begin the new year without a job. 

That's if mayor Richard Johnson and the Board of Alderman can't agree on how to rehire them.

A majority of the board wants all employees, about 60 of them, rehired with a single vote, but Johnson wants each employee voted on individually. 

Earlier this month, the board did vote to rehire all employees at once, but Johnson vetoed that decision

The Board failed to override.

The issue will come up again at a special meeting on Friday.

If they can't reach an agreement by midnight on December 31, all employees could be be out of a job. 

