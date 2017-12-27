Hattiesburg Zoo preparing animals for cold nights ahead - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg Zoo preparing animals for cold nights ahead

By Mon Mussiett, Reporter
Connect
Hattiesburg Zoo Animal Care Manager says the zoo is prepared to keep animals warm during the cold weather ahead. (Photo source: WDAM archive) Hattiesburg Zoo Animal Care Manager says the zoo is prepared to keep animals warm during the cold weather ahead. (Photo source: WDAM archive)
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

As the temperature begin to dive, Hattiesburg Zoo officials said they are prepared to keep animals warm during the cold weather. 

“A lot of the animals we have are tropical animals, and they’re not quite used to the cold weather," said Stephen Taylor, Animal Care Manager at the Hattiesburg Zoo. "All of the holdings are heated so if we need to we will keep them inside."

Taylor said the enclosures allow the animals to stay inside or go outside. 

“We have a cold-weather protocol and each animal has their temperature guideline of what they get," he said. "Some will get heaters and some will get heat lamps, some will get hay beds.”

All of this is done well in advance of winter. 

“If you come on a cold day you may or may not be able to see some of these animals because they’re inside staying nice and warm," Taylor said. “They all have heaters and towels and blankets in there to stay warm.“

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • FSU grinds down USM in Independence Bowl

    FSU grinds down USM in Independence Bowl

  • Firefighters battle Laurel house fire

    Firefighters battle Laurel house fire

  • Firefighters battle Laurel house fire

    Firefighters battle Laurel house fire

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 10:51 PM EST2017-12-28 03:51:52 GMT
    No injuries have been reported at this time. (Photo source: Ken Keyes)No injuries have been reported at this time. (Photo source: Ken Keyes)
    The Laurel Fire Department responded to a Wednesday evening house fire.  The fire started at 336 North 14th Avenue in Laurel, and firefighters remain active at the scene. According to emergency management officials, no injuries have been reported. WDAM received video of the blaze from a viewer on Facebook. This is a developing story and will be updated. Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. More >>
    The Laurel Fire Department responded to a Wednesday evening house fire.  The fire started at 336 North 14th Avenue in Laurel, and firefighters remain active at the scene. According to emergency management officials, no injuries have been reported. WDAM received video of the blaze from a viewer on Facebook. This is a developing story and will be updated. Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly