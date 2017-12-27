Keeping your pets warm during cold nights ahead

The best thing to do is to bring your pets indoors during the cold nights. (Photo source: WDAM archive)

The Hub City Humane Society in Hattiesburg has a few tips to share for keeping your animals warm and safe during the cold nights ahead.

“The basic thing to know when it’s cold outside is that the animals are going to be cold outside," said Brandon Merrick of Shelter Supervisor at the Hub City Humane Society. “If you can’t bring them inside then certainly make them sheltered to where they can stay warm.”

Merrick said that it is best to bring them inside if you can.

“If it’s cold outside, then the best thing to do is just bring the animals inside so that they can stay good and warm," he said.

If you can't, you should do your best to provide them the material to stay warm.

“If it’s cold outside and you aren’t able to bring them inside, then the best thing to do is to actually make them as warm as possible, blankets, fleece blankets and stuff like that," Merrick said.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.