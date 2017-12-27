Keeping your pets warm during cold nights ahead - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Keeping your pets warm during cold nights ahead

By Mon Mussiett, Reporter
Connect
The best thing to do is to bring your pets indoors during the cold nights. (Photo source: WDAM archive) The best thing to do is to bring your pets indoors during the cold nights. (Photo source: WDAM archive)
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The Hub City Humane Society in Hattiesburg has a few tips to share for keeping your animals warm and safe during the cold nights ahead.

“The basic thing to know when it’s cold outside is that the animals are going to be cold outside," said Brandon Merrick of Shelter Supervisor at the Hub City Humane Society. “If you can’t bring them inside then certainly make them sheltered to where they can stay warm.”

Merrick said that it is best to bring them inside if you can.

“If it’s cold outside, then the best thing to do is just bring the animals inside so that they can stay good and warm," he said.

If you can't, you should do your best to provide them the material to stay warm.

“If it’s cold outside and you aren’t able to bring them inside, then the best thing to do is to actually make them as warm as possible, blankets, fleece blankets and stuff like that," Merrick said. 

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Firefighters battle Laurel house fire

    Firefighters battle Laurel house fire

  • Firefighters battle Laurel house fire

    Firefighters battle Laurel house fire

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 10:51 PM EST2017-12-28 03:51:52 GMT
    No injuries have been reported at this time. (Photo source: Ken Keyes)No injuries have been reported at this time. (Photo source: Ken Keyes)
    The Laurel Fire Department responded to a Wednesday evening house fire.  The fire started at 336 North 14th Avenue in Laurel, and firefighters remain active at the scene. According to emergency management officials, no injuries have been reported. WDAM received video of the blaze from a viewer on Facebook. This is a developing story and will be updated. Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. More >>
    The Laurel Fire Department responded to a Wednesday evening house fire.  The fire started at 336 North 14th Avenue in Laurel, and firefighters remain active at the scene. According to emergency management officials, no injuries have been reported. WDAM received video of the blaze from a viewer on Facebook. This is a developing story and will be updated. Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. More >>

  • Four people escape Hattiesburg house fire

    Four people escape Hattiesburg house fire

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 9:10 PM EST2017-12-28 02:10:16 GMT
    Four people were living in the home. (Photo source: WDAM)Four people were living in the home. (Photo source: WDAM)
    Four people escaped a Hattiesburg house fire Wednesday evening.  Officials from the Hattiesburg Fire Department said four people were living in the home at 213 West 7th Street in Hattiesburg when the fire started. No Injuries have been reported at this time.  The home had no power at the time of the fire, and the cause of the fire is being investigated. According to HFD, a person in the home tried to extinguish the fire before calling the fire depa...More >>
    Four people escaped a Hattiesburg house fire Wednesday evening.  Officials from the Hattiesburg Fire Department said four people were living in the home at 213 West 7th Street in Hattiesburg when the fire started. No Injuries have been reported at this time.  The home had no power at the time of the fire, and the cause of the fire is being investigated. According to HFD, a person in the home tried to extinguish the fire before calling the fire depa...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly