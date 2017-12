Lamar County sanitation will not pickup trash on Jan. 1 (Photo source: WDAM archive)

Lamar County offices will be closed Monday, January 1, 2018.

As a result, sanitation will not be picking up trash on Monday.

Garbage will be collected on Tuesday following the holiday.

Please contact Danny Young at 601-408-8357 for questions.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.