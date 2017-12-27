Hattiesburg Fire Dept. adds another firefighter

Mayor Toby Barker swearing in a new firefighter to HFP. (Photo source: WDAM)

The Hattiesburg Fire Department added another firefighter to the ranks today after a brief swearing-in ceremony at City Hall.

Michael Wheelock was sworn in by Mayor Toby Barker as a lateral transfer, back to the Hattiesburg Fire Department.

Wheelock is a graduate of South Jones High School, and he is coming back to the city as a re-hire from spending a few years working in the oil industry. He holds Firefighter 1001 and 1002 certifications, and he is certified as both a Hazardous Material Technician and Rope Rescue Technician.

The department is still taking applications for anyone interested in applying for either academy, slated to begin in February.

If you are interested you can visit www.hattiesburgms.com.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.