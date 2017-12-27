Hattiesburg fire under investigation - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg fire under investigation

By Ryan Moore, Reporter
Connect
A suspicious fire in Hattiesburg is under investigation. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Fire Dept.) A suspicious fire in Hattiesburg is under investigation. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Fire Dept.)
Quick response from firefighters prevented the fire from spreading inside the residence. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Fire Dept.) Quick response from firefighters prevented the fire from spreading inside the residence. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Fire Dept.)
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Hattiesburg fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a suspicious fire at a Hub City home on Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to a fire at 810 Milton Barnes Avenue around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a structure fire.

According to Hattiesburg Fire Marshal Stephen Mooney, there were three adults and two children inside the home and no injuries were reported.

Mooney added that the exterior of the home was all that burned, and it was kept from entering the residence due to the quick response by firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to call the Hattiesburg Fire Department or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Firefighters battle Laurel house fire

    Firefighters battle Laurel house fire

  • Firefighters battle Laurel house fire

    Firefighters battle Laurel house fire

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 10:51 PM EST2017-12-28 03:51:52 GMT
    No injuries have been reported at this time. (Photo source: Ken Keyes)No injuries have been reported at this time. (Photo source: Ken Keyes)
    The Laurel Fire Department responded to a Wednesday evening house fire.  The fire started at 336 North 14th Avenue in Laurel, and firefighters remain active at the scene. According to emergency management officials, no injuries have been reported. WDAM received video of the blaze from a viewer on Facebook. This is a developing story and will be updated. Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. More >>
    The Laurel Fire Department responded to a Wednesday evening house fire.  The fire started at 336 North 14th Avenue in Laurel, and firefighters remain active at the scene. According to emergency management officials, no injuries have been reported. WDAM received video of the blaze from a viewer on Facebook. This is a developing story and will be updated. Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. More >>

  • Four people escape Hattiesburg house fire

    Four people escape Hattiesburg house fire

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 9:10 PM EST2017-12-28 02:10:16 GMT
    Four people were living in the home. (Photo source: WDAM)Four people were living in the home. (Photo source: WDAM)
    Four people escaped a Hattiesburg house fire Wednesday evening.  Officials from the Hattiesburg Fire Department said four people were living in the home at 213 West 7th Street in Hattiesburg when the fire started. No Injuries have been reported at this time.  The home had no power at the time of the fire, and the cause of the fire is being investigated. According to HFD, a person in the home tried to extinguish the fire before calling the fire depa...More >>
    Four people escaped a Hattiesburg house fire Wednesday evening.  Officials from the Hattiesburg Fire Department said four people were living in the home at 213 West 7th Street in Hattiesburg when the fire started. No Injuries have been reported at this time.  The home had no power at the time of the fire, and the cause of the fire is being investigated. According to HFD, a person in the home tried to extinguish the fire before calling the fire depa...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly