Hattiesburg fire under investigation

Quick response from firefighters prevented the fire from spreading inside the residence. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Fire Dept.)

Hattiesburg fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a suspicious fire at a Hub City home on Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to a fire at 810 Milton Barnes Avenue around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a structure fire.

According to Hattiesburg Fire Marshal Stephen Mooney, there were three adults and two children inside the home and no injuries were reported.

Mooney added that the exterior of the home was all that burned, and it was kept from entering the residence due to the quick response by firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to call the Hattiesburg Fire Department or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

