New Year's Eve forecast tricky, unique, cold

A wintry pattern continues for the Pine Belt. Between snow a few weeks back, a cold Christmas, and now the threat of frozen precipitation on New Year's Eve, it feels more like Harrisburg, PA than Hattiesburg, MS.

We are tracking another cold shot of air that will swing in behind a front Sunday night. Both the ECMWF and GFS computer weather models agree there will be very cold air behind this front.

They also agree there will be precipitation with the front. They also agree that some of this will fall as frozen precipitation.

They disagree on the specific timing and just how much precipitation we will see.

Behind the front, we anticipate some of the coldest air of the winter and, perhaps, the coldest air we've experienced since 2014. Please keep up with the forecast and make plans this weekend to winterize your home.

For a quick look at what to expect and the science behind it, take a look at my blog.

For more information on what to do to your house to prepare, head to the FEMA website for a list of preparations.

