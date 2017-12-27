Ito Smith, Cam Akers featured backs in the Independence Bowl - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Ito Smith, Cam Akers featured backs in the Independence Bowl

By Taylor Curet, Sports Reporter
Connect
Ito Smith rushed for a career-high 219 yards in USM' Ito Smith rushed for a career-high 219 yards in USM'
SHREVEPORT, LA. (WDAM) -

Southern Miss (8-4) and Florida State (6-6) meet for the 23rd time when they battle for the Independence Bowl at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The game features two running backs that make a significant impact for their respective teams.

FSU freshman Cam Akers has picked up right where he left off at Clinton High School. The 2016 Gatorade Player of the Year in Mississippi has rushed for 930 yards as a Seminole - just 79 yards shy of the school record for a freshman running back

USM has a pretty talented tailback on its sideline as well.

Senior Bowl invitee Ito Smith is one of just ten college players with 4,000 career rushing yards and 1,000 career receiving yards. The senior from Mobile, Alabama has rushed for 42 touchdowns as a Golden Eagle - just two shy of the school record set by Damion Fletcher.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Keeping your pets warm during cold nights ahead

    Keeping your pets warm during cold nights ahead

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 3:47 PM EST2017-12-27 20:47:49 GMT
    The best thing to do is to bring your pets indoors during the cold nights. (Photo source: WDAM archive)The best thing to do is to bring your pets indoors during the cold nights. (Photo source: WDAM archive)
    The Hub City Humane Society in Hattiesburg has a few tips to share for keeping your animals warm and safe during the cold nights ahead. “The basic thing to know when it’s cold outside is that the animals are going to be cold outside," said Brandon Merrick of Shelter Supervisor at the Hub City Humane Society. “If you can’t bring them inside then certainly make them sheltered to where they can stay warm.” Merrick said that it is best to bring th...More >>
    The Hub City Humane Society in Hattiesburg has a few tips to share for keeping your animals warm and safe during the cold nights ahead. “The basic thing to know when it’s cold outside is that the animals are going to be cold outside," said Brandon Merrick of Shelter Supervisor at the Hub City Humane Society. “If you can’t bring them inside then certainly make them sheltered to where they can stay warm.” Merrick said that it is best to bring th...More >>

  • Lamar County trash pickup changed for New Year's Day

    Lamar County trash pickup changed for New Year's Day

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 3:23 PM EST2017-12-27 20:23:13 GMT
    Lamar County sanitation will not pickup trash on Jan. 1 (Photo source: WDAM archive)Lamar County sanitation will not pickup trash on Jan. 1 (Photo source: WDAM archive)
    Lamar County offices will be closed Monday, January 1, 2018. As a result, sanitation will not be picking up trash on Monday. Garbage will be collected on Tuesday following the holiday. Please contact Danny Young at 601-408-8357 for questions. Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. More >>
    Lamar County offices will be closed Monday, January 1, 2018. As a result, sanitation will not be picking up trash on Monday. Garbage will be collected on Tuesday following the holiday. Please contact Danny Young at 601-408-8357 for questions. Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. More >>

  • Hattiesburg Fire Dept. adds another firefighter

    Hattiesburg Fire Dept. adds another firefighter

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 2:50 PM EST2017-12-27 19:50:02 GMT
    Mayor Toby Barker swearing in a new firefighter to HFP. (Photo source: WDAM)Mayor Toby Barker swearing in a new firefighter to HFP. (Photo source: WDAM)
    The Hattiesburg Fire Department added another firefighter to the ranks today after a brief swearing-in ceremony at City Hall. Michael Wheelock was sworn in by Mayor Toby Barker as a lateral transfer, back to the Hattiesburg Fire Department. Wheelock is a graduate of South Jones High School, and he is coming back to the city as a re-hire from spending a few years working in the oil industry. He holds Firefighter 1001 and 1002 certifications, and he is certified as both a Ha...More >>
    The Hattiesburg Fire Department added another firefighter to the ranks today after a brief swearing-in ceremony at City Hall. Michael Wheelock was sworn in by Mayor Toby Barker as a lateral transfer, back to the Hattiesburg Fire Department. Wheelock is a graduate of South Jones High School, and he is coming back to the city as a re-hire from spending a few years working in the oil industry. He holds Firefighter 1001 and 1002 certifications, and he is certified as both a Ha...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly