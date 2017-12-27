Ito Smith, Cam Akers featured backs in the Independence Bowl

Southern Miss (8-4) and Florida State (6-6) meet for the 23rd time when they battle for the Independence Bowl at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The game features two running backs that make a significant impact for their respective teams.

FSU freshman Cam Akers has picked up right where he left off at Clinton High School. The 2016 Gatorade Player of the Year in Mississippi has rushed for 930 yards as a Seminole - just 79 yards shy of the school record for a freshman running back

USM has a pretty talented tailback on its sideline as well.

Senior Bowl invitee Ito Smith is one of just ten college players with 4,000 career rushing yards and 1,000 career receiving yards. The senior from Mobile, Alabama has rushed for 42 touchdowns as a Golden Eagle - just two shy of the school record set by Damion Fletcher.

