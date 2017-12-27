Hattiesburg hosts Stuff-a-Truck Recycling Event - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg hosts Stuff-a-Truck Recycling Event

By Chris Thies, Digital Content Manager
Connect
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The City of Hattiesburg wants to help you dispose of that excess Christmas trash in an environmentally responsible way. That’s why the city is hosting its annual Stuff-a-Truck Recycling Event at Kamper Park.

This year, the city even added a second day to the event to fit in with the busy holiday schedule.

“We are excited to offer this one-stop shop for disposing of excess wrapping paper and other recyclables due to the holiday season,” said Mayor Toby Barker. “We encourage all residents to do their part in keeping our city clean and sustainable, and these events will help do that.”

People will be able to drop off recyclable materials from 8 a.m. to noon on Wednesday and Thursday.

Accepted items include:

  • Paper
  • Plastic
  • Cardboard
  • Food & beverage cans (rinsed)

The city also has several locations set up where residents can recycle their Christmas trees. Any trees that are dropped off will be turned into mulch. That mulch will be available to the public on a first-come, first-served basis at Highland Cemetery.

Any live, unflocked Christmas trees can be dropped off at the following locations through Feb. 28:

  • Duncan Lake on James St.
  • Cameron Field at Kamper Park
  • Fire Station #8 on Lamar Blvd. (near Petro Nissan)
  • Highland Cemetery behind the office on W 7th St.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.
 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Keeping your pets warm during cold nights ahead

    Keeping your pets warm during cold nights ahead

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 3:47 PM EST2017-12-27 20:47:49 GMT
    The best thing to do is to bring your pets indoors during the cold nights. (Photo source: WDAM archive)The best thing to do is to bring your pets indoors during the cold nights. (Photo source: WDAM archive)
    The Hub City Humane Society in Hattiesburg has a few tips to share for keeping your animals warm and safe during the cold nights ahead. “The basic thing to know when it’s cold outside is that the animals are going to be cold outside," said Brandon Merrick of Shelter Supervisor at the Hub City Humane Society. “If you can’t bring them inside then certainly make them sheltered to where they can stay warm.” Merrick said that it is best to bring th...More >>
    The Hub City Humane Society in Hattiesburg has a few tips to share for keeping your animals warm and safe during the cold nights ahead. “The basic thing to know when it’s cold outside is that the animals are going to be cold outside," said Brandon Merrick of Shelter Supervisor at the Hub City Humane Society. “If you can’t bring them inside then certainly make them sheltered to where they can stay warm.” Merrick said that it is best to bring th...More >>

  • Lamar County trash pickup changed for New Year's Day

    Lamar County trash pickup changed for New Year's Day

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 3:23 PM EST2017-12-27 20:23:13 GMT
    Lamar County sanitation will not pickup trash on Jan. 1 (Photo source: WDAM archive)Lamar County sanitation will not pickup trash on Jan. 1 (Photo source: WDAM archive)
    Lamar County offices will be closed Monday, January 1, 2018. As a result, sanitation will not be picking up trash on Monday. Garbage will be collected on Tuesday following the holiday. Please contact Danny Young at 601-408-8357 for questions. Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. More >>
    Lamar County offices will be closed Monday, January 1, 2018. As a result, sanitation will not be picking up trash on Monday. Garbage will be collected on Tuesday following the holiday. Please contact Danny Young at 601-408-8357 for questions. Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. More >>

  • Hattiesburg Fire Dept. adds another firefighter

    Hattiesburg Fire Dept. adds another firefighter

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 2:50 PM EST2017-12-27 19:50:02 GMT
    Mayor Toby Barker swearing in a new firefighter to HFP. (Photo source: WDAM)Mayor Toby Barker swearing in a new firefighter to HFP. (Photo source: WDAM)
    The Hattiesburg Fire Department added another firefighter to the ranks today after a brief swearing-in ceremony at City Hall. Michael Wheelock was sworn in by Mayor Toby Barker as a lateral transfer, back to the Hattiesburg Fire Department. Wheelock is a graduate of South Jones High School, and he is coming back to the city as a re-hire from spending a few years working in the oil industry. He holds Firefighter 1001 and 1002 certifications, and he is certified as both a Ha...More >>
    The Hattiesburg Fire Department added another firefighter to the ranks today after a brief swearing-in ceremony at City Hall. Michael Wheelock was sworn in by Mayor Toby Barker as a lateral transfer, back to the Hattiesburg Fire Department. Wheelock is a graduate of South Jones High School, and he is coming back to the city as a re-hire from spending a few years working in the oil industry. He holds Firefighter 1001 and 1002 certifications, and he is certified as both a Ha...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly