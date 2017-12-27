Hattiesburg hosts Stuff-a-Truck Recycling Event

The City of Hattiesburg wants to help you dispose of that excess Christmas trash in an environmentally responsible way. That’s why the city is hosting its annual Stuff-a-Truck Recycling Event at Kamper Park.

This year, the city even added a second day to the event to fit in with the busy holiday schedule.

“We are excited to offer this one-stop shop for disposing of excess wrapping paper and other recyclables due to the holiday season,” said Mayor Toby Barker. “We encourage all residents to do their part in keeping our city clean and sustainable, and these events will help do that.”

People will be able to drop off recyclable materials from 8 a.m. to noon on Wednesday and Thursday.

Accepted items include:

Paper

Plastic

Cardboard

Food & beverage cans (rinsed)

The city also has several locations set up where residents can recycle their Christmas trees. Any trees that are dropped off will be turned into mulch. That mulch will be available to the public on a first-come, first-served basis at Highland Cemetery.

Any live, unflocked Christmas trees can be dropped off at the following locations through Feb. 28:

Duncan Lake on James St.

Cameron Field at Kamper Park

Fire Station #8 on Lamar Blvd. (near Petro Nissan)

Highland Cemetery behind the office on W 7th St.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.

