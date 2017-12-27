Old Man Winter not going anywhere anytime soon!

Good Wednesday morning everyone.

A cold rain is falling in the area this morning so please use caution while driving. The rain should taper off sometime this afternoon but a little sprinkle or two may be around at times with highs in the lower to mid 40s.

A little light rain may occur on Thursday morning but otherwise expect mostly cloudy and chilly conditions with highs in the mid 40s and lows in the lower to mid 30s.

We will get a little break on Friday and Saturday as mostly sunny skies return with highs in the lower to mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.

A strong cold front sweep through on New Year's Eve night followed by very cold weather for New Year's Day.

There is a chance for some light rain to mix with or change to snow early New Year's Day!

Highs on New Year's Day will struggle reach 40 and lows will be around the lower 20s by Tuesday morning.

Since this is a few days away some changes are likely in the forecast. Stay tuned!

