PCS basketball set for Christmas tournament

The PCS girls and boys basketball squads worked off any possible Christmas break rust Tuesday. It was all in preparation for the Bobcats' Christmas tournament (Dec. 27-28).

"I think you got a great mix of public and private," Lady Bobcats coach Matthew Lofton said. "I think you also have a great mix of teams that maybe you don't see each other during the regular season and that's something that I think in a tournament atmosphere is fun. Because it's a team I've never seen before. It's a team I have to prepare for. Something different for our girls because ultimately everybody is trying to get ready for conference in January."

The Lady Bobcats will open up tournament play at 3 p.m. Wednesday against Petal. They will face Pelahatchie on Thursday, the final day of the tournament.

"It's really getting us ready for what we want to do and it's win a championship." junior guard/forward Gabby Gaullup said. " It's preparing us for that. But we obviously want to win these games here. We gotta stay focused on details and execution"

PCS sits at 9-5 (2-1 in conference) on the year.

"My favorite thing is when one person's not doing good we have other people that can be there," senior guard/forward Kailee Swindle. "And when you're having a bad game you always have someone to tell you good job even though you feel like not good."

The girls field rounds out with Oak Grove, Forrest County Agricultural, Lamar Christian, Parklane, Pelahatchie and Bowling Green (LA).

PCS boys coach Josh Dorman knows the value of tournament action during the holiday season.

"We've had a good first part of the year," Dorman said. "We'll actually face PRC again which we faced them down in Poplarville earlier in the year. Then with Pelahatchie coming from the Jackson area...always a strong group. Rod Taylor Sr. and his crew coming down. We'll be excited to host them. It will be two challenging games for us."

The Bobcats, who are 7-4 (1-0 in conference) on the year, will play Pearl River Central on Wednesday before facing Pelahatchie Thursday.



"Well we got a lot of heart on our team," senior guard Josh Gonsalves. "We run the floor really well. We got a lot of energy. Our guys..we always give 100 percent effort and that's probably the greatest thing about us right now."

