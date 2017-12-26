Hattiesburg City Council approves bid process for Public Safety Complex

University of Southern Mississippi senior running back Ito Smith sometimes can be a man of few words. Tuesday morning, during a final news conference prior to Wednesday afternoon’s Independence Bowl, Smith said the Golden Eagles were looking forward to facing Florida State University. “It’s great to have an opportunity to show who we are,” said Smith, who posted his third, consecutive 1,000-yard rushing season. “We are excited to play against a program ...More >>
University of Southern Mississippi senior running back Ito Smith sometimes can be a man of few words. Tuesday morning, during a final news conference prior to Wednesday afternoon’s Independence Bowl, Smith said the Golden Eagles were looking forward to facing Florida State University. “It’s great to have an opportunity to show who we are,” said Smith, who posted his third, consecutive 1,000-yard rushing season. “We are excited to play against a program ...More >>
Ole Miss junior defensive lineman Breeland Speaks is electing to forgo his senior year of college and enter his name for the upcoming 2018 National Football League Draft, he announced Tuesday.More >>
Ole Miss junior defensive lineman Breeland Speaks is electing to forgo his senior year of college and enter his name for the upcoming 2018 National Football League Draft, he announced Tuesday.More >>
A couple of neighborhoods and a shopping area in West Hattiesburg are under a boil water advisory following a water line break on Christmas Day.More >>
A couple of neighborhoods and a shopping area in West Hattiesburg are under a boil water advisory following a water line break on Christmas Day.More >>