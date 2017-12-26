MHP: No deaths on MS highways during Christmas enforcement period

Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers across the state have been busy over the past few days for the Christmas holiday enforcement period. (Photo source: WDAM)

Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers across the state have been busy over the past few days for the Christmas holiday enforcement period.

While troopers did work more than 100 crashes on the state’s highways and interstates, no one died during the ramped up holiday enforcement period.

MHP reported working 157 collisions during the enforcement period, which started at 6 p.m. Friday and ended at midnight Monday. Of those crashes, 23 happened in Troop J territory. Four of those crashes were alcohol related, MHP said.

In the Troop J service area, troopers made five DUI arrests and two drug-related arrests.

