Boil water advisory in effect for part of West Hattiesburg

A couple of neighborhoods and a shopping area in West Hattiesburg are under a boil water advisory following a water line break on Christmas Day.

Officials with the West Lamar Water Association tell us the line break on Hwy. 98 near Heritage United Methodist Church has been repaired, and water samples have been sent to the Mississippi State Department of Health for testing.

The samples must test clear of any bacteria before the boil water advisory can be lifted.

The water district says the areas affected include Orleans Park, the Backwater subdivision, and Woodstone Plaza and subdivision.

About 150 homes are affected by the advisory. Any customers under the advisory should boil tap water for at least one minute before consuming.

Here's a checklist for safe water use from the MSDH:

DO NOT

Do not drink tap water while the water system is under a boil water advisory.

Do not drink from water fountains in parks, public or private buildings that receive water from the affected system.

Do not use ice unless it has been made with boiled water. Freezing will not necessarily kill harmful bacteria.

Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks.

DO

Wash your dishes in boiled water, or use paper plates for the next few days.

Wash your fruits and vegetables with boiled or bottled water since they may have been exposed to affected water from grocery store sprayers.

Wash your hands and bathe as usual. Bathing is safe as long as no water is swallowed.

Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water.

Cook with tap water if the food will be boiled for at least one minute.

