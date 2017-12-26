Boil water advisory in effect for part of West Hattiesburg

A couple of neighborhoods and a shopping area in West Hattiesburg are under a boil water advisory following a water line break on Christmas Day.More >>
A couple of neighborhoods and a shopping area in West Hattiesburg are under a boil water advisory following a water line break on Christmas Day.More >>
Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers across the state have been busy over the past few days for the Christmas holiday enforcement period.More >>
Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers across the state have been busy over the past few days for the Christmas holiday enforcement period.More >>
For the first time in 21 years, Southern Miss and Florida State will meet as the two schools face each other in the Independence Bowl on Dec. 27 in Shreveport, LA.More >>
For the first time in 21 years, Southern Miss and Florida State will meet as the two schools face each other in the Independence Bowl on Dec. 27 in Shreveport, LA.More >>