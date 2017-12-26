Forecast: Chilly rest of the week in the Pine Belt.

Happy Tuesday, Pine Belt!

Don't' expect a good warm up anytime soon. As a matter of the fact some of the coldest weather we have seen this so far season is expected to arrive around New Year's Eve.

We will likely see clouds increase today with a very slight chance for some light rain by afternoon with highs in the lower 50s at best.

A cold rain is on tap for tonight with lows in the upper 30s.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the 40s with more light rain expected.

As we head into Friday and Saturday highs will be in the 50s under mostly sunny skies and 30s at night.

Getting back to our cold weather blast for New Year's Eve we must watch this system closely for any frozen precipitation on New Year's Eve night.

We may not got our of the 30s for highs on Monday! BRRRRRRRRR.

Stay tuned!

For more information on the forecast, you can check out the detailed forecast on the Detailed Forecast Page: http://www.wdam.com/category/102219/hurricane-center?clienttype=generic