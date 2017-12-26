A look back at USM's more memorable matchups with FSU

For the first time in 21 years, Southern Miss and Florida State will meet as the two schools face each other in the Independence Bowl on December 27 in Shreveport, Louisiana.

FSU leads the all-time series over USM 13-8-1, but the Golden Eagles grabbed two of the more notable wins in the series.

A Reggie Collier-led Southern Miss team beat No. 20 FSU 58-14 in 1982, jumping to No. 8 in the polls the following week.

The Eagles' next win - and last - came in 1989 in Jacksonville, Florida. Senior quarterback Brett Favre threw a touchdown pass to Anthony Harris with less than 30 seconds left to lift USM over the 6th-ranked Seminoles.

