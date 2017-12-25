Empty boxes could attract Christmas crooks - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Empty boxes could attract Christmas crooks

By Melissa Egan, Reporter
To a criminal, an empty TV box sitting on the curb could mean one thing; a TV is inside the house. (Photo source: WLOX) To a criminal, an empty TV box sitting on the curb could mean one thing; a TV is inside the house. (Photo source: WLOX)
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Even if the big day is over, there may still be Grinches out trying to steal your Christmas. 

"You want to just get rid of the clutter and clean up, but be smart about it," said Hattiesburg Police Department spokeswoman Lt. Latosha Myers.   

To a criminal, an empty TV box sitting on the curb could mean one thing; a TV is inside the house. That could give them all the reason to break into your home.  

"Theft is a crime of opportunity. Don't give that person an opportunity to make you a victim," said Myers. 

Some tips to protect yourself are to break down your boxes or place them in dark bags before putting them outside. Or you could find a dumpster. 

Another thing to remember is to remove any personal information from your boxes. Even if the package is generic, sometimes shipping labels can give away your name and address. 

"You may think it's innocent, but for someone taking your stuff, you don't want that to happen," Myers said. 

