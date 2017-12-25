Main Street UMC feeds those in need on Christmas - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Main Street UMC feeds those in need on Christmas

By Mon Mussiett, Reporter
Connect
For 16 years now, the Main Street United Methodist Church in Hattiesburg has held a Christmas Day luncheon. (Photo source: WDAM) For 16 years now, the Main Street United Methodist Church in Hattiesburg has held a Christmas Day luncheon. (Photo source: WDAM)
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

For 16 years now, the Main Street United Methodist Church in Hattiesburg has held a Christmas Day luncheon. The purpose is to feed folks who might not have another place to go for a good Christmas meal.  

Dozens of volunteers help make it all happen. Church members were asked to bring canned good items as well as socks, coats, toiletries, and other cold weather amenities. 

“Oh, man. It’s so wonderful. I felt the love of God in this church, which it was a blessing for me to come here," said Johnny Virgil, who showed up for the meal. “I came with nothing. I have so much to tote back, I’ve got to get my homeboy to help tote something back. God is good, man, all the time.”  

“Main Street has been doing this for 16 years. I think that was our last count,” said Associate Pastor Aislinn Kopp. “It came from a need in the community. No one else was open on Christmas Day. No one else was feeding a hot meal on Christmas Day, and we had some lay-people that said this is something that we are called to do. We pick up people, we deliver meals, and people come here and eat a hot meal, and we have such wonderful food." 

Last year, the church served more than 360 meals, and it's believed that mark was surpassed this year. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Pope laments 'winds of war' blowing around the world

    Pope laments 'winds of war' blowing around the world

    Monday, December 25 2017 6:43 AM EST2017-12-25 11:43:39 GMT
    Monday, December 25 2017 11:35 PM EST2017-12-26 04:35:27 GMT
    In his Christmas message, pope laments 'winds of war' blowing around the world.More >>
    In his Christmas message, pope laments 'winds of war' blowing around the world.More >>

  • Petal man has touching reason for creating unique decoration

    Petal man has touching reason for creating unique decoration

    Monday, December 25 2017 9:47 PM EST2017-12-26 02:47:48 GMT
    Busha decorated an old truck, led my Rudolph and driven by Santa and Frosty with a 16-foot tree on the back. (Photo source: W.L. Busha)Busha decorated an old truck, led my Rudolph and driven by Santa and Frosty with a 16-foot tree on the back. (Photo source: W.L. Busha)

    A Petal man decided to spend the holiday season creating his own unique Christmas decoration. It might look a little different, but it definitely has a few people in town talking. 

    More >>

    A Petal man decided to spend the holiday season creating his own unique Christmas decoration. It might look a little different, but it definitely has a few people in town talking. 

    More >>

  • Empty boxes could attract Christmas crooks

    Empty boxes could attract Christmas crooks

    Monday, December 25 2017 9:18 PM EST2017-12-26 02:18:01 GMT
    To a criminal, an empty TV box sitting on the curb could mean one thing; a TV is inside the house. (Photo source: WLOX)To a criminal, an empty TV box sitting on the curb could mean one thing; a TV is inside the house. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Even if the big day is Even if the big day is over, there may still be Grinches out trying to steal your Christmas. 

    More >>

    Even if the big day is Even if the big day is over, there may still be Grinches out trying to steal your Christmas. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly