Main Street UMC feeds those in need on Christmas

For 16 years now, the Main Street United Methodist Church in Hattiesburg has held a Christmas Day luncheon. The purpose is to feed folks who might not have another place to go for a good Christmas meal.

Dozens of volunteers help make it all happen. Church members were asked to bring canned good items as well as socks, coats, toiletries, and other cold weather amenities.

“Oh, man. It’s so wonderful. I felt the love of God in this church, which it was a blessing for me to come here," said Johnny Virgil, who showed up for the meal. “I came with nothing. I have so much to tote back, I’ve got to get my homeboy to help tote something back. God is good, man, all the time.”

“Main Street has been doing this for 16 years. I think that was our last count,” said Associate Pastor Aislinn Kopp. “It came from a need in the community. No one else was open on Christmas Day. No one else was feeding a hot meal on Christmas Day, and we had some lay-people that said this is something that we are called to do. We pick up people, we deliver meals, and people come here and eat a hot meal, and we have such wonderful food."