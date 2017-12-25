Hattiesburg Zoo celebrates new life - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg Zoo celebrates new life

The zoo introduced a baby male duiker to the people of Hattiesburg on Christmas Eve. (Photo source: Facebook/Hattiesburg Zoo) The zoo introduced a baby male duiker to the people of Hattiesburg on Christmas Eve. (Photo source: Facebook/Hattiesburg Zoo)
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

As people in the Hub City prepared to eat their Christmas feasts and open gifts, the Hattiesburg Zoo welcomed new life into the world. 

The zoo introduced a baby male duiker to the people of Hattiesburg on Christmas Eve. A duiker is a type of antelope that's native to sub-Saharan Africa.  

The zoo reopens from the holiday on Tuesday, and its inviting everyone out to meet the baby duiker. The zoo says it will hold a naming contest for its newest addition soon. 

