Mayor Toby Barker and the City of Hattiesburg have been pushing through the month of December, encouraging residents to recycle.

Their goal is to get Hattiesburg residents to sign up for the city's recycling program.

The cost; $3 a month added to your water bill. The payoff, according to the city, is leaving a lasting impact on the Hattiesburg of tomorrow. Taking care of the city that has been entrusted to us is important. Recycling is one way to take an active role in doing just that.



To sign up for Hattiesburg's recycling program, visit https://t.co/AvO8qwjz0B. pic.twitter.com/RAql6CBI4W — City of Hattiesburg (@Hattiesburg_MS) December 12, 2017

If you do not wish to recycle regularly, the city is also offering a one-day event to recycle items left from the holidays. That event will be held at Kamper Park on Dec. 27 and Dec. 28 from 8 a.m. to noon each day. Back by demand... and for two days this year! Bring your extra papers, cardboard, boxes, and other recyclable items to Kamper Park on Dec. 27 and 28 between 8 a.m. and Noon for our annual stuff-a-truck recycling event! pic.twitter.com/VwTRF4WNfP — City of Hattiesburg (@Hattiesburg_MS) December 20, 2017