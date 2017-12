Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson and his deputies helped spread cheer to children in the community just in time for Christmas Eve.

It was all made possible by generous donations from the community and The Ball Project . The mission of The Ball Project is to distribute balls to community leaders around the world so they can get them to kids who want to get out and play.

In a Facebook post, Johnson said he and his deputies had a "ball" driving around the county and giving gifts to unsuspecting kids who were outside playing. Johnson said the gifts included balls and stuffed animals.

"The smiles and hugs we received made our Christmas," Johnson said in the post.