Korey Robertson enjoying breakout season for USM

Korey Robertson stands 6-foot-2 and checks in at 210 pounds. He poses quite the dilemma for opposing defensive backs.

The junior from Greenwood can go around, run over or jump over the defense. This has resulted in 72 catches for just over 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns.

"Just mostly consistency," Robertson said. "Just going out there and doing my job. Helping the team out. Just doing everyday things like catching 200 passes every day."

Clearly Robertson’s grind is paying off. One of the top wideouts in the nation, he had 37 catches for 437 yards a year ago.

"The ability was there," he said. "I just had to put everything together. Just work. Off-season I put it all together. Working extra. Catching extra passes. Just doing everything to be better."

Yards after catch has been a major element to Robertson’s performance. He has an innate ability to find the end zone with a blend of shiftiness and strength.

"I worked on catching the ball," he said. "I catch it then run like 10 yards…20 yards down the field. Working on extra yards after I catch the ball. Working on that so that’s what I did."

Robertson has a chance to shine on the national stage Wednesday when the Golden Eagles face Florida State in the Independence Bowl in Shreveport. Don’t expect a different approach. He’ll do whatever it takes to collect yards and touchdowns.

"Just do the same thing I been doing just competing and finishing my route," he said. "Helping my teammates out and doing the best I can do when I’m on the field."

