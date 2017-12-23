Last minutes Christmas shopping strikes

Shoppers across the Pinebelt rushed the streets to get in last minute shopping two days before Christmas.

Shopper Rayford Jordayn says he procrastinated until the last minute and now he's stuck with the crowd and he says the traffic is the worst part. "Everybody can't drive. So, it's mostly like not trying to get into an accident before Christmas."

Shelby Lee says she always waits until last minute but for her it's not worth it. "Get in, grab what you got to get, and get out because it's tough. You got to push your way through this place. It's crazy"

However, even though many shoppers regret the hassle of last minute shopping, many say it's all worth. One shopper says that for family it's all worth it and that you can't put value on family.

According to Business Insider, Black Friday and the days right before Christmas are the busiest days to go shopping.