Lewis family hosting annual display of 200,000 Christmas lights

The Lewis family has been welcoming visitors to see their large display of lights since 1989. Photo credit WDAM.

For a generation, visitors have made the trip to the Lewis home on White Chapel Road in Lamar County to see the family's display of 200,000 Christmas lights and original artwork.

The family first put up the display in 1989.

Family members estimate about 35,000 people each year, from all over the world, visit their home to see the display.

"With the universities around here, we get a lot of kids from China, from Japan, from Thailand, we had a guy last year from Australia," said family member Deborah Lewis. "We have a guy that comes every year from Birmingham, Alabama strictly to see the lights, because he used to live here."

Sarah Salas of Hattiesburg is 29 years old and has been visiting the Lewis Lights her whole life.

"It's been a tradition in our family every year," said Salas. "You can't have Christmas without the Lewis Lights."

"You see a lot of new generations, a lot of new families, a lot of old faces that you recognize that are now bringing their children, so it's fun, we enjoy it," said Deborah Lewis.

The family hosts the display from the day after Thanksgiving through New Year's Eve.

For more information, you can check out the Lewis Lights and Crafts on Facebook.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.