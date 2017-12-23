Boil water notice lifted for city of Laurel

The boil water notice that was issued for city of Laurel on Thursday has now been lifted.

The problems started Wednesday when a driver crashed into a fire hydrant on Queensburg Ave., causing a leak in a major water line.

Mayor Johnny Magee said the old water line, estimated to be from the 1970s, tracked along the perimeter of the city. The Jones County Emergency Operations Center said 1,975 customers were effected.

Below are tips from the Jones County Emergency Management Office on what you should do after a notice has been lifted:

Flush faucets for a total of 10 minutes to introduce system water throughout house plumbing.

Example:

1 faucet — run for 10 minutes

2 faucets — run both for 5 minutes

3 faucets — run each for 3-4 minutes

Flush any faucet a minimum of 2 minutes to ensure clearing of the line serving the faucet.



Discard any drinks, ice, food, etc, made during the boil water notice.

Rewash any food or drink contact items (knives, forks, plates, etc.) with "cleared" system water.

Check water filters (in faucets, refrigerators and elsewhere) and replace if necessary.

Do not use water from your hot water heater for drinking until several exchanges of the tank have occurred.

Run dishwasher through a cycle or two before washing dishes.

If you have problems or have questions, you can call 601-428-6464.